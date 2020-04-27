News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Housing charity sees 28% rise in cases since start of Covid-19

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 27, 2020 - 03:26 PM

The number of new cases dealt with by housing charity Threshold in Dublin so far this year is already 42% of the total number of cases seen in the county last year.

The amount of new cases it is dealing with has increased by 28% since the pandemic began.

Threshold is asking people to get involved in its new fundraising initiative this May Bank Holiday weekend.

Den Day involves families building a den in their home, with instructions available on Threshold's website.

The aim of the campaign is to keep vulnerable people in their homes, while also giving families on lockdown something creative to do at home during the pandemic.

