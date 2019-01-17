Housing charity helps 19 families threatened with eviction to stay in homes

A housing charity has said it has helped 19 families faced with repossession orders remain in their homes over the past 12 months.

iCare Housing use the state's mortgage-to-rent scheme to help homeowners faced with eviction to stay in their properties.

In a progress report launched today, they say that they have also been approved to buy a further 570 affected properties from vulture funds and banks.

David Hall, CEO of iCare Housing, said the mortgage-to-rent scheme has had a huge impact on people's lives.

Mr Hall said: "Simple comments made to us from people have been very, very straightforward where they say 'look, we are able to sleep at night where we hadn't been able to sleep at night, 'we now have no disruption to our children going to school, to going to work'.

"Nobody knows their business, there is no 'for sale' sign, there is no stress about how the court case is continuing, all that has gone away.

Delighted today to have signed contracts on 42 more houses we @icarehousing are buying through Mortgage To Rent. Person/family in mortgage arrears stays in home as a Tennant . For more info visit https://t.co/NPTyEWqaYP #solutions #actionnotwords— David Hall (@davidhall75) January 4, 2019

"And it freezeframes their position to where they are now, where the value of their home is locked into the price we've paid for it and it's an opportunity to get back on their feet "