NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Housing charity helps 19 families threatened with eviction to stay in homes

Thursday, January 17, 2019 - 07:13 AM
By Digital Desk staff

A housing charity has said it has helped 19 families faced with repossession orders remain in their homes over the past 12 months.

iCare Housing use the state's mortgage-to-rent scheme to help homeowners faced with eviction to stay in their properties.

In a progress report launched today, they say that they have also been approved to buy a further 570 affected properties from vulture funds and banks.

David Hall, CEO of iCare Housing, said the mortgage-to-rent scheme has had a huge impact on people's lives.

READ MORE: More Leaving Cert students choose higher level since grading reform, but performance levels drop

Mr Hall said: "Simple comments made to us from people have been very, very straightforward where they say 'look, we are able to sleep at night where we hadn't been able to sleep at night, 'we now have no disruption to our children going to school, to going to work'.

"Nobody knows their business, there is no 'for sale' sign, there is no stress about how the court case is continuing, all that has gone away.

"And it freezeframes their position to where they are now, where the value of their home is locked into the price we've paid for it and it's an opportunity to get back on their feet "


KEYWORDS

Housingevictionrepossession

Related Articles

House prices continue to climb nationally, according to CSO figures

Property prices continue to rise nationally

Senator defends objection to planned housing development in Dublin

Council chief defends social housing commitment amid protest over land sale

More in this Section

Initiative to study affect of parental alcohol misuse on children

More Leaving Cert students choose higher level since grading reform, but performance levels drop

Motorists driving in UK to need ‘Green Card’ if there is a no-deal Brexit

No-deal Brexit could be costly for Ireland putting key projects in jeopardy


Lifestyle

Read an excerpt of 'My Coney Island Baby' below

Bernard O'Shea on hitting the road with old pal Karl Spain

Learning Points: My wife is having a baby and I’m stressed at work

Your guide to luxury - but affordable - spa experiences

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 16, 2019

    • 6
    • 9
    • 11
    • 27
    • 34
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »