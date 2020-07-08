News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Housing charity claims illegal evictions ongoing during Covid-19 outbreak

Housing charity claims illegal evictions ongoing during Covid-19 outbreak
Rents actually stayed at similar levels or went up slightly as house prices fell according to a Daft.ie report.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 08, 2020 - 01:14 PM

'A small number' of landlords have been trying to carry out illegal evictions of tenants during the Covid-19 outbreak, according to Threshold.

Threshold CEO John Mark McCafferty says attempted illegal evictions by a small number of landlords continue to be a concern. 

Mr McCafferty says: "We have had reports of certain renters under pressure because of illegal evictions or attempted illegal evictions by a small number of landlords.

"That continues to be a concern."

A housing market report released by Daft.ie. shows that nationally sale prices in June this year were an average 3.3% lower than in 2019.

The report also found rent prices went up slightly in the last three months compared to falling house prices.

It costs over €1400 on average to rent a home, going up to €2,000 in Dublin.

Overall in Munster saw the biggest fall in property sale prices in the last 12 months - with a drop of 4.9%.

The report indicates that the rental segment has been less affected than sales. 

READ MORE

Wage subsidy scheme will be 'amended and extended' by Government

More on this topic

Sinn Féin labels government housing plans 'lame' with health and housing back on the agendaSinn Féin labels government housing plans 'lame' with health and housing back on the agenda

Irish Examiner View: Showing the wayIrish Examiner View: Showing the way

Munster sees biggest fall in property prices in past yearMunster sees biggest fall in property prices in past year

CIF urges roll out of factory-built homes to help solve housing crisis in IrelandCIF urges roll out of factory-built homes to help solve housing crisis in Ireland

IrelandHousingTOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

Four men arrested following seizure of cannabis worth €40k in CorkFour men arrested following seizure of cannabis worth €40k in Cork

HSE chief expects a million downloads of Covid-19 tracker app in first 24 hoursHSE chief expects a million downloads of Covid-19 tracker app in first 24 hours

Eamon Ryan missed opportunity to promote women and unite the party, says Catherine MartinEamon Ryan missed opportunity to promote women and unite the party, says Catherine Martin

Covid-19: Airborne transmission cannot be ruled out, says WHOCovid-19: Airborne transmission cannot be ruled out, says WHO


Lifestyle

New drama series Mrs America stars Cate Blanchett, while Liverpool are among the teams in action in the Premier League.Wednesday's TV highlights: Mrs America and live Liverpool action

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »