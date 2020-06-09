News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Housing Alliance calls for new government to introduce affordable rental scheme

Housing Alliance calls for new government to introduce affordable rental scheme
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 09, 2020 - 09:25 AM

The Housing Alliance is calling on the parties involved in government formation talks to agree to introduce an affordable rental scheme, that would be provided by Approved Housing Bodies (AHBs).

This would involve local authorities acquiring and building housing developments specifically for long-term rental purposes, with rents priced significantly less than market rates.

The Housing Alliance is a collaboration of six of Ireland’s largest AHBs.

They said they have written “to all parties involved in Government negotiations in recent days, urging them to make affordable rental housing provided by AHBs a central pillar of housing policy in the new Programme for Government.”

They say that AHBs “have built, owned and managed over 22,000 homes and have a strong track record of building and managing quality housing that also supports the building of communities. 

“In other European countries, intermediate rental property acts to counter the ‘boom and bust’ cycles which plague the Irish housing market.”

Declan Dunne, Chair of the Housing Alliance said: “Many families and individuals need secure affordable rental housing.

“Currently, the only option open to them is to pay high rents in the private market. Though their incomes are relatively low or moderate, they do not qualify for social housing.

“We need an intermediate model of affordable rental homes at rents below these high private-market rents. 

“The not-for-profit Approved Housing Bodies are already delivering homes in partnership with Local Authorities and are best placed to build and manage these affordable homes.”

The Housing Alliance says their rental scheme "would see AHBs and Local Authorities acquiring and constructing housing developments specifically for long-term affordable rental purposes, with rents priced at up to 75% of prevailing market rents.

"The housing – with long-term security of tenure – would be allocated to renters based on defined minimum and maximum household income eligibility limits."

Mr Dunne said the Affordable Rental Scheme would not displace social housing.

He said “it would provide a valuable addition to the housing market for those on incomes above social housing income thresholds but still struggling to keep a roof over their heads.

“We envisage such a scheme having a stabilising effect on the broader private rental market.”

READ MORE

Rise in house prices and average rents in May

More on this topic

Landlord Yew Grove says its tenants paying almost all rents due this quarterLandlord Yew Grove says its tenants paying almost all rents due this quarter

Rory Hearne: Covid-19 shows we need a new housing direction in IrelandRory Hearne: Covid-19 shows we need a new housing direction in Ireland

Fine Gael TD 'disappointed' at government's housing failuresFine Gael TD 'disappointed' at government's housing failures

Sinn Féin draft plans for affordable housing schemeSinn Féin draft plans for affordable housing scheme


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

Simon Harris: Keep a list of who you meet and we'll get through Covid crisisSimon Harris: Keep a list of who you meet and we'll get through Covid crisis

Woman arrested after €25k drug seizure in Co TipperaryWoman arrested after €25k drug seizure in Co Tipperary

Simon Harris: Facemasks should be worn but aren't a 'magic shield'Simon Harris: Facemasks should be worn but aren't a 'magic shield'

Teen due in court in connection with Co Cork stabbingTeen due in court in connection with Co Cork stabbing


Lifestyle

Shelves and bookcases and how we organise them are trending large thanks to video conferencing in lockdown and our curiosity about what’s happening in the background, writes Carol O’CallaghanHow to boost your bookcase credibility

If you've ever been on a YouTube binge, mindlessly watching video after video, and wondered where exactly the clip recommendations are coming from, then the Rabbit Hole is for you.Podcast Corner: Down the YouTube rabbit hole

The late great artist was a regular visitor to West Cork, despite compo culture scuppering plans for him to work on a piece in Ireland, writes Ellie O’ByrneChristo: Rejected in Dublin, loved in West Cork

Despite the Covid crisis, Cork Midsummer Fest has managed to put together a programme of events. Lorraine Maye tells Des O’Driscoll how they managed itLorraine Maye: Re-launching Cork's midsummer festival in a time of Covid

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

  • 11
  • 22
  • 27
  • 28
  • 34
  • 36
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »