Houses evacuated in Co Antrim village

Wednesday, April 17, 2019 - 06:58 AM

A number of houses have been evacuated in a Co Antrim village as police investigate reports of suspicious objects.

The PSNI said they received reports of two suspicious objects at two separate addresses in the Moneyleck Park area of Rasharkin.

The security alert started at around 10pm last night.

The PSNI said several homes have been evacuated and arrangements are being made to provide emergency shelter.

- Press Association

