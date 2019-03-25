NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Houses evacuated after suspected improvised device thrown at house in Drogheda

By Elaine Keogh
Monday, March 25, 2019 - 01:13 PM

Update 2.20pm: People have been evacuated from a number of houses in Drogheda, county Louth after a suspected improvised device was thrown at a house in a large housing estate.

It is understood the device was thrown at the front door of the house in the Rathmullen Estate around 11.30 this morning but it did not go off.

There were people in the house but Gardai say no one was injured.

The area is cordoned off and Gardai are awaiting the arrival of the army bomb disposal team .

The house in question is on the corner of a street and around 10 nearby houses have been evacuated.

At this stage the incident is not believed to be linked to the ongoing feud between criminal gangs.

Bomb disposal team called after suspected improvised device thrown at house in Drogheda

Earlier: The army bomb disposal team has been called in by gardaí in Drogheda after a suspected improvised device was thrown at a house.

There were people in the house but gardaí say no one was injured.

It is understood the device was thrown at the front door of the house in the Rathmullen Park estate around 11.30am this morning but did not go off.

Gardaí confirmed the area is cordoned off and they are awaiting the army EOD .

It is not believed to be linked to the ongoing feud between criminal gangs.

More on this topic

Alan Brazil breached broadcasting rules by saying Asians caused rat infestation

Ex-Catalonia leader brings books to German prison where he was detained last year

U2's The Edge can’t build six houses in Malibu

Theresa May fails to make Brexit breakthrough with DUP

More in this Section

17th century Cork couples needed ‘insurance policies’ of up to €200k to get married

Teenage boy tried to murder woman he met on social media

Breast cancer assessments offered in fewer hospitals ‘to consolidate services’

'I almost ended up on her lap': Supervet describes awkward encounter with Queen


Lifestyle

Open your mind to making an entrance

Sleeping next to a loud snorer? Here’s how to finally get some peace at night

Seven blissful places to go on a mother-daughter date this weekend

Appliance of Science: Why do we age?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 23, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 23
    • 29
    • 42
    • 47
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »