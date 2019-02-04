NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Households suspected of illegally dumping waste to be inspected

Monday, February 04, 2019 - 07:55 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Tens of thousands of households who don't use authorised bin collection companies are going to be inspected.

A nationwide crackdown is being launched in a bid to tackle illegal dumping.

Local Authorities are passing by-laws throughout the State to beef up their powers to act against homeowners they suspect of illegally disposing of their waste.

File photo.

The Irish Times reports that licensed kerb-side bin collectors will share Eircodes of paying customers with local authorities, which they will then use to pin-point neighbours with no waste-collection service.

Households who claim to use civic amenity facilities such as recycling centres or who claim to share bins with neighbours will have to show proof to TV Licence style inspectors.

A €75 fixed-penalty notice will be issued to anyone found to not have a satisfactory system in place. Repeat offenders could be fined up to €2,500 if they come before the courts.


