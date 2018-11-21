Home»ireland

Households could see bills rise by €3,000 if Govt fails to meet climate change targets

Wednesday, November 21, 2018 - 07:31 AM

Households face a €3,000 carbon tax bill unless measures are brought in by the Government to tackle emissions and climate change.

A new ESRI report says that carbon tax will have to increase from €20 per tonne today to €470 by 2030 in order for Ireland to meet its targets.

If it goes ahead, the changes would mean large increases in home heating bills and motor costs.

According to the Irish Independent, the average emissions per household from energy use stands at 9.7 million tonnes.

With the tax currently at €20 per tonne, the total paid by households is €194, but if it is increased to €470 the bill comes to €4,559.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Climate changecarbon taxIreland

Related Articles

Ireland will miss EU emission targets for 2020, admits Leo

Bleak fate of Amazon in hands of Bolsonaro

Climate change activists arrested during London protest released

Climate change activists block London bridges with sit-down protests

More in this Section

48,000 signed postcards delivered to AG calling on reopening of Stardust inquests

McDonald accused of 'hypocrisy' after missing Presidential inauguration for fundraising dinner

GPs body warns abortion services will 'fall short of what women deserve'

Mairia Cahill doesn't have 'any expectations' ahead of meeting with McDonald


Lifestyle

Otto Bathurst hitting the target with new take on Robin Hood

Sitting on rotting laurels in new Fallout 76 game

Jamie Dornan stars in new dark tale of family coming to RTÉ

A breath of fresh air for asthmatics

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 17, 2018

    • 3
    • 4
    • 20
    • 21
    • 37
    • 42
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »