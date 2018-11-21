Households could see bills rise by €3,000 if Govt fails to meet climate change targets

Households face a €3,000 carbon tax bill unless measures are brought in by the Government to tackle emissions and climate change.

A new ESRI report says that carbon tax will have to increase from €20 per tonne today to €470 by 2030 in order for Ireland to meet its targets.

If it goes ahead, the changes would mean large increases in home heating bills and motor costs.

According to the Irish Independent, the average emissions per household from energy use stands at 9.7 million tonnes.

With the tax currently at €20 per tonne, the total paid by households is €194, but if it is increased to €470 the bill comes to €4,559.

