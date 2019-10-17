News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Households accounted for one-fifth of greenhouse gases but paid over half of all environmental taxes

By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Thursday, October 17, 2019 - 03:16 PM

Households in Ireland emitted 21.9% of greenhouse gases in 2017 but paid more than half of all environmental taxes in 2018.

According to the CSO, households paid almost €3 billion in environmental taxes last year despite contributing just over one-fifth of greenhouse gases.

The figures are included in the CSO's Statistical Yearbook for 2019. The Yearbook presents a comprehensive picture of Ireland, based on statistics published by the Central Statistics Office throughout the year.

The report illustrates many of the differences in parts of the country. For example, in Cork, 65% of people commute by car. In Dublin city, just 32% do so.

In Limerick, the average ages of a bride and groom are 33.9 and 36.1 respectively. In Wicklow, they are, on average, a little older again, with brides aged 36.3 years and grooms aged 38.3.

The most popular baby names are consistent throughout the country, with Jack, Emma, James, Noah, Conor, Grace and Emma ranking top in most counties.

    Other statistics in the report include:

  • In 2018, passengers travelling to and from Britain represented 35.8% of all passengers travelling through Irish airports.

  • The average weekly household disposable income in 2017 was €929.01 — up 4.7% on the previous year, while the average weekly disposable income per individual was €478.78, up 5.5%

  • The county with the most new dwellings completed in 2018, with 6,907, was Dublin, including 1,746 apartments. Leitrim (67) and Longford (66) both had less than 100 new dwellings completed

  • The USA is Ireland’s largest export partner, accounting for €39,268 million of goods in 2018, or 28% of total exports.

  • The national average price for unleaded petrol increased by 18.2% from 2008 to 2018, from €1.21 to €1.43 per litre, peaking in 2012 at €1.63 per litre.

  • The price of bread decreased by 17.6% to €1.40 from 2008 to 2018, with the price of a potato decreasing by 11.3% in the same period.

The report noted that the share of environmental taxes paid by households has declined. In 2009, estimated environment taxes levied on households were €2.5 billion, representing a 65% share of total environment taxes. In 2018, household environment taxes were €3 billion and represented a 58% share of total environment taxes.

It also includes data on education, the economy and agriculture, as well as information on discrimination, births and deaths, and the price of consumer goods.

