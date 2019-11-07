News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
House where Ana Kriegel was murdered should be demolished, says Leo Varadkar

By Press Association
Thursday, November 07, 2019 - 06:24 PM

The abandoned house where Ana Kriegel was murdered last year should be demolished, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

The Taoiseach's comments come after two 15-year-old boys convicted of Ana’s murder in Lucan, Co Dublin, in May 2018 were sentenced on Tuesday.

Boy A, who was also convicted of aggravated sexual assault, was sentenced at the Central Criminal Court to life, with a review period after 12 years.

Boy B was sentenced to 15 years’ detention, with a review after eight years.

Ana Kriegel’s body was found last year in Glenwood House, a derelict 19th-century farmhouse, located in Lucan in west Dublin.

Ana Kriegel (Family/PA)

Ana's blood was found on the walls and the floor of the room where she died when her body was discovered last May.

Local councillors in West Dublin have called for the house to be removed from the protected structures list and to be demolished following the sentencing on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Dublin today, Mr Varadkar said he agreed that it should be demolished.

“It’s very hard to pass that building without thinking about what happened there.

“It’s not, in my view, a building of enormous architectural heritage and I would like to see the designation lifted by the council and to have that building demolished.”

Glenwood House has a protected structure status and is privately owned by the O’Callaghan family who own a hotel chain.

The two-storey mansion was designed by architect James Gandon, who also designed former Taoiseach Charles Haughey’s home, Abbeyville in Kinsealy, north Dublin.

Waterford Council approver planning for 270 acre solar farm

