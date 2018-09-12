Home»Breaking News»ireland

House prices rising at lowest rate in over a year

Wednesday, September 12, 2018 - 10:26 AM

The rate at which house prices are rising is at the lowest level it has been in over a year, according to the latest figures from the CSO.

The figures show residential property prices increased by 10.4% in the year to July.

This compares to an increase of 11.6% in the same time last year.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin is bringing together a panel of experts to look at new ways to deal with the economy.

Their conference in Dublin later today will look at the housing crisis, and discuss the social and economic cases for universal public services - where a baseline level is provided for every resident in the country.

Sinn Féin's Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty says they want to look outside the box.

"We'll also be looking at business and how we can invest in business, how we can connect to regional economies, how we can empower SMEs through changes in procurement law and higher education.

"Thirdly what we will be looking at is the broader economic model. How we ensure that we invest in stability, deal with the challenges that we are facing in the next period, not least the issues of Brexit."

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

HousingHouse pricesHousing crisisBrexit

