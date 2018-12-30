House prices rise by €1,000 a month in 2018

House prices rose by 5.5% across the country during 2018.

The latest Daft.ie House Price Report shows they went up by an average of €1,000 a month.

The average cost of a home nationwide now stands at €254,000.

However, that figure is down 1.1% on the previous quarter.

Author of the report, Ronan Lyons, says prices didn't rise by as much in Dublin and some other parts of the country:

"That national average, of course, hides differences around the country in Dublin prices rose by just 2.9% year on year.

"Outside of Dublin, they rose by an average of 7.3% - but that varies quite a bit around the country," he said.

"Places like Clare and Limerick saw prices increase by 11% per year but but other places like Monaghan and Donegal saw increases of just three or 4%."