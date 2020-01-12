House prices expected to rise almost 4% in 2020

Property prices across the country are expected to increase by 3.8% this year.

That is more than double the rate in Dublin, according to the 2020 Sunday Times National Property Price Guide, released today.

The most expensive homes cost €450,000 in areas like Greystones, County Wicklow, or €330,000 in Blackrock in County Cork.

Joint Editor of the National Property Price Guide Linda Daly, revealed which counties have the the most affordable homes.

Ms Daly said: "When you compare them to the lower priced areas and there is a huge differentiation, so Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford and Sligo would have the cheapest homes.

"You can get a three-bedroom, semi-detached house for as little as €90,000 to €100,000 in Sligo, in Mohill in Leitrim about €100,000, in Edgeworthstown in Longford about €110,000 for a three-bedroom semi."