News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

House prices expected to rise almost 4% in 2020

House prices expected to rise almost 4% in 2020
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, January 12, 2020 - 07:39 AM

Property prices across the country are expected to increase by 3.8% this year.

That is more than double the rate in Dublin, according to the 2020 Sunday Times National Property Price Guide, released today.

The most expensive homes cost €450,000 in areas like Greystones, County Wicklow, or €330,000 in Blackrock in County Cork.

Joint Editor of the National Property Price Guide Linda Daly, revealed which counties have the the most affordable homes.

Ms Daly said: "When you compare them to the lower priced areas and there is a huge differentiation, so Leitrim, Roscommon, Longford and Sligo would have the cheapest homes.

"You can get a three-bedroom, semi-detached house for as little as €90,000 to €100,000 in Sligo, in Mohill in Leitrim about €100,000, in Edgeworthstown in Longford about €110,000 for a three-bedroom semi."

READ MORE

Post mortem due on 'quiet man' who died in Waterford assault

More on this topic

Landlords in Cork and Louth offering rent in exchange for sex in shocking online adsLandlords in Cork and Louth offering rent in exchange for sex in shocking online ads

Cork landlord offers free rent for sex in shocking online adCork landlord offers free rent for sex in shocking online ad

Planning granted for 200-bed co-living development in DublinPlanning granted for 200-bed co-living development in Dublin

Warning development must also occur outside Dublin as Waterford named Ireland's most affordable cityWarning development must also occur outside Dublin as Waterford named Ireland's most affordable city


housingmortgageTOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

Storm Brendan set to batter the island of IrelandStorm Brendan set to batter the island of Ireland

Gardaí seek help finding missing Dublin teen Chloe ClarkeGardaí seek help finding missing Dublin teen Chloe Clarke

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

Car ploughs into porch of house; man arrestedCar ploughs into porch of house; man arrested


Lifestyle

It's cold outside and a little internal warming is just what we needHot stuff: Eight spicy pasta sauces put to the test

Hannah Stephenson has advice that will help busy gardeners all year roundFive time-saving hacks for busy gardeners

Seeking some floral fanfare?How to create your own cherry blossom season

Food allergies are on the rise. If you’re a parent, you’ll know this because of frequent reminders not to pack nuts in your children’s lunchboxes.Food reaction: Does your child have an allergy?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »