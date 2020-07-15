News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
House price growth flatlines to 0.3% as economy feels effect of Covid-19

The latest Residential Property Price Index shows prices are rising by 0.3% nationally. File photograph
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 11:53 AM

Property prices are rising nationally by just 0.3 per cent, with the market flatlining as the effects of the Covid-19 shutdown begin to play out in the wider economy.

This compares with an increase of 0.7 per cent in prices in the year to April and an increase of 2.6 per cent in the twelve months to May 2019, according to new figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The Residential Property Price Index shows prices in Dublin flatlined with no change in the year to May – house prices increased by 0.2 per cent and apartments increased by 0.9 per cent. The highest house price growth in Dublin was in Fingal at 2.2 per cent, while south Dublin saw a decline of 1.3 per cent.

Residential property prices in the Republic, excluding Dublin, were 0.7 per cent higher in the year to May, with house prices up by 1 per cent and apartments down by 1.5 per cent.

The region outside of Dublin that saw the largest rise in house prices was the south-west at 4.3 per cent – at the other end of the scale, the south-east saw a 0.8 per cent decline.

The index also shows the typical cost or median price of a home in the Republic in the 12 months to May was €265,000, down €5,000 from September 2019.

The median price of a home in Dublin was €370,001. Within the Dublin region, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown had the highest median price (€525,000), while south Dublin had the lowest (€347,500).

The highest median prices outside Dublin were in Wicklow (€330,392) and Kildare (€310,000), while the lowest price was €105,000 in Leitrim.

Overall, the national index is 18.1 per cent lower than its highest level in 2007. Dublin residential property prices are 22.4 per cent lower than their February 2007 peak, while residential property prices in the rest of Ireland are 21.1 per cent lower than their May 2007 peak.

