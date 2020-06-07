House parties continue in Cork despite warnings and protests

Lockdown house parties continued in Cork’s university precinct over the weekend with reports that a marquee was found in the back garden of one rented property when gardaí called.

And the presidents of UCC and CIT have advised third level students that while the academic year is over, they are still subject to disciplinary procedures.

The news emerged as residents living close to UCC said parties continued at a number of rental properties across the weekend - the third weekend in a row of such activity.

In a statement, the Magazine Road Residents Association, who mounted vigils in their area last week to highlight their concerns that such gatherings could trigger a cluster of Covid-19 cases, renewed calls on the authorities to enforce the 1947 Health Act to stop these kinds of large parties in the interest of public health.

The act creates a general legal duty to take precautions against infecting others with disease and gives health officials the power to enter any premises at any reasonable time to investigate any suspected breach of regulations made under the Act, including the 2020 Public Health Act introduced early in the pandemic.

If access to a property is refused, forced entry is legally permissible subject to certain conditions and safeguards, and any person obstructing a health official in this function is guilty of an offence. The act has provisions including penalties of fines and jail.

It’s understood that following engagement last week between residents, gardai and various college authorities, a series of meetings are due to take place this week to discuss a response to the issue.

Chairperson of the residents’ association, Catherine Clancy, urged the HSE to liaise with the gardaí on this issue.

She said gardaí already have information on properties they have called to over the last four or five days.

“This weekend we have seen yet again more lockdown Covid-19 house parties in the area and enough is enough,” she said.

READ MORE Plans for graduated speed fines to be scrapped

“We have brought this as far as we can as a community, it’s now up to the relevant bodies to deal with this.”

Meanwhile, the Presidents of UCC and CIT, together with the presidents of the students’ unions in both institutions, have issued a joint letter to students urging them to comply with public health guidelines.

The letter, signed by UCC’s Dr Patrick O’Shea, CIT’s Dr Barry O’Connor, and students’ union presidents, Ben Dunlea, of UCC, and Aisling O’Mahony, of CIT, said there have been distressing incidents of anti-social behaviour in the local community, particularly in the College Road and Magazine Road area.

“We understand that many of these incidents did not involve UCC and CIT students,” they said.

“However, we are writing jointly today to urge students to adhere to national health guidelines and act responsibly and respectfully at this anxious time.

“Many students living and working in the local area have been respectful towards the local community, but this has been a distressing time for local residents.

“We have a shared responsibility to ensure we protect ourselves and our community, and, while term has finished, students acting irresponsibly are reminded that they are still subject to disciplinary procedures.

“This has been a time where normal patterns of life have been disrupted.

“You have shown remarkable resilience these past few months and we encourage you to demonstrate and encourage behaviour that protects you and our community.

“UCC and CIT are working together with the Gardaí and the local authorities on this issue.

“Our strength comes from our local community and we must respect and support it through responsible behaviour. Respect for our neighbours is respecting ourselves also.”