News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

House extensively damaged after huge fire in Dublin

House extensively damaged after huge fire in Dublin
The house on Ballygall Parade, Ballygall, Dublin , which was damaged by fire today. Pic: Rollingnews
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, January 23, 2020 - 06:01 PM

Update: A house has been extensively damaged by fire in Finglas in Dublin.

Firefighters managed to stop the blaze from spreading to adjoining buildings in Ballygall this afternoon.

A second property suffered water damage, and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Earlier: Firefighters from three stations fight huge fire in Dublin

A large fire has broken out in Finglas in Dublin.

Firefighters from Dublin Fire Brigade HQ, Finglas and Phibsboro stations are helping to fight the blaze, which began in Ballygall just before 2pm this afternoon.

Dublin Fire Brigade says the fire has spread to the roof area of the buildings it is trying to save.

There are a number of teams with breathing apparatus fighting to keep the blaze under control.

READ MORE

Dublin ranked 120th of 150 best cities in the workd for families


fireFinglasBallygall

More in this Section

Legal Aid Board calls for 'rethink' as it sees increase in waiting listsLegal Aid Board calls for 'rethink' as it sees increase in waiting lists

Leo Varadkar reiterates willingness to work with FF 'if the numbers fall a certain way'Leo Varadkar reiterates willingness to work with FF 'if the numbers fall a certain way'

Oberstown Children’s Detention Campus facing legal claims worth up to €4.79mOberstown Children’s Detention Campus facing legal claims worth up to €4.79m

Sinn Féin launches policy proposals on mental healthSinn Féin launches policy proposals on mental health


Lifestyle

It turns out 40 is no longer the new 30 – a new study says 47 is the age of peak unhappiness. The mid-life crisis is all too real, writes Antoinette Tyrrell.A midlife revolution: A new study says 47 is the age of peak unhappiness

Dr Irwin Gill, consultant paediatrician with special interest in neurodisability, Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Temple StreetWorking Life: Dr Irwin Gill, consultant paediatrician at Temple Street

THE temperature of your baking ingredients can affect the outcome.Michelle Darmody bakes espresso and pecan cake and chocolate lime mousse

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »