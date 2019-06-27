Hottest day of year brings out the crowds as warm spell expected to last until weekend

It was the hottest day in Ireland so far this year.

A Status Yellow warm weather warning has been lifted, but it could be reinstated tomorrow.

Photos by Jim Coughlan, Collins, Rollingnews.ie, Paul Mealey, Andy Gibson and Dominick Walsh.

People hit the beaches during Ireland's hottest day of the year so far.

Met Éireann said Shannon Airport recorded the highest temperature today of 28C while Valentia in Kerry reached 27C.

The warm weather has brought flocks of people to beaches around the country.

The forecaster said the good weather will continue tomorrow, with the West experiencing temperatures of 27C.

However, temperatures will drop to between 20C and 25C on Saturday, while Sunday will be "quite breezy" and temperatures in the high teens and low 20s afterwards.

People are being reminded to stay safe if they are going swimming and to stay out of the direct sunlight.

The ESB is reminding people that it's extremely dangerous to swim in a reservoir due to the risk of uneven ground and fast flowing waters.

Also, more than 300,000 people in Ireland who have both asthma and hayfever are being warned to check the pollen count during the heatwave.

It is currently at the highest level possible.

Hayfever symptoms can escalate an asthma attack, which in some cases can be fatal.

The number of asthma-related deaths is rising in Ireland, with one person now dying every six days.