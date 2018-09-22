Hoteliers urged not to price gouge for Rod Stewart’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh performance

Don’t price gouge — for Rod’s sake. That was the message to hoteliers last night following confirmation that legendary rocker Rod Stewart is set to perform in Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh next May.

Stewart, 73, who signed his first solo recording contract some 50 years ago, will perform on Leeside on May 25, with tickets due to go on sale at 9am next Thursday.

He has promised a show featuring a mix of his classic hits alongside some new songs from his 30th studio album, Blood Red Roses, a personal 13-track collection of originals and three covers, due for release next week.

It’s expected that it will be his only Irish date in 2019.

And the concert announcement by Aiken Promotions led to calls to the hotel industry not to engage in price gouging.

Hoteliers faced criticism last year for hiking room prices in the wake of the announcement of the hat-trick of Ed Sheeran gigs at the stadium across the 2018 May bank holiday weekend.

Labour Party representative Peter Horgan said next year’s gig by the ‘Have I Told You Lately’ and ‘Maggie May’ star will attract fans from all over Europe.

“While Ed Sheeran was a success there was the highly-inflated hotel room prices across the weekend that many people commented on to me,” he said.

“Hotels that benefit from the 9% Vat rate cannot keep blaming algorithms and must show that they have competitive rates — not ones that are increased at an uncontrolled rate.

“Showing the world that you can afford to come to Cork and stay for a concert at reasonable prices will do far more than any new branding will.”

“This will be another feather in the cap for Cork and I look forward to seeing the residents and businesses consulted with thoroughly, well in advance of the event.”

Stewart has earned countless industry awards, including two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, the New York Times bestselling author, Grammy Living Legend, and in 2016 he was knighted by Britain’s Prince William for his services to music and charity.