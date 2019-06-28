Hot spell to continue across the country

The weather will continue to be very warm across most of the country today.

Yesterday was the hottest day of the year, with temperatures reaching 28°C.

Much of Europe is basking in a heatwave, and Cathal Nolan, of Midland Weather Channel, says the fine weather will continue here too.

"Certainly, conditions today are expected to be very good across the country," said Mr Nolan.

Warm and humid today with good sunshine for Ulster and Leinster. However, cloud will begin to build across parts of Munster and Connacht with the risk of a few heavy, thundery showers breaking out. Top temperatures of 22 to 27 degrees. pic.twitter.com/k1k7ZoagqL — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 28, 2019

"We can expect to see temperatures well above the average for this time of year, pushing up as high as 26/27°C.

"As opposed to yesterday, the warmest conditions will be across the midlands of the country as opposed to the mid-west.

"Conditions will be a little bit cloudier across parts of the south-west and west with a risk of one or two showers especially in parts of the north midlands and the north-west."

Met Éireann has warned that a very high pollen risk can be expected and the solar UV index is also very high countrywide.