News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Hot spell to continue across the country

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 28, 2019 - 06:56 AM

The weather will continue to be very warm across most of the country today.

Yesterday was the hottest day of the year, with temperatures reaching 28°C.

Much of Europe is basking in a heatwave, and Cathal Nolan, of Midland Weather Channel, says the fine weather will continue here too.

"Certainly, conditions today are expected to be very good across the country," said Mr Nolan.

"We can expect to see temperatures well above the average for this time of year, pushing up as high as 26/27°C.

"As opposed to yesterday, the warmest conditions will be across the midlands of the country as opposed to the mid-west.

"Conditions will be a little bit cloudier across parts of the south-west and west with a risk of one or two showers especially in parts of the north midlands and the north-west."

Met Éireann has warned that a very high pollen risk can be expected and the solar UV index is also very high countrywide.

READ MORE

Talks on health workers' dispute to go to Labour Court

More on this topic

Animals get inventive to keep cool during heatwave

Hottest day of year brings out the crowds as warm spell expected to last until weekend

Heatwave puts Italy and France on highest weather alert

Temperatures expected to hit 28 degrees as yellow warning comes into effect

TOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

Jury to deliberate on rape case where woman later died

Ireland achieves highest recycling rate to surpass EU targets

Siptu accepts invitation to Labour Court for talks on hospital support staff row

Mining firm accused of dividing locals with GAA facility vow


Lifestyle

The Academic, Review: From back seat straight to front of show

Scene and Heard with Des O'Driscoll

More than 450 lots under the hammer

Jordanne Jones: A star was born with her first role at age 12

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

    • 5
    • 13
    • 16
    • 23
    • 27
    • 35
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »