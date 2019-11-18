Hostel offers free rooms for mourners attending funeral of man who drowned after car slipped into sea

The owners of a hostel on Arranmore Island off Co. Donegal have offered a hand of friendship and comfort to those traveling for the funeral of tragic Leigh Early.

The popular 26-year-old ferry skipper died after his car slipped off the pier in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A passenger in the car, a man in his 30s, managed to escape from the car and was unhurt.

The death of the popular single man, who was also a volunteer with the local RNLI lifeboat crew, has rocked the tight-knit island community.

A post mortem is due to be carried out on Leigh's body today at Letterkenny University Hospital to determine an official cause of death.

His remains will then be taken back to the island on the 5pm ferry sailing to his beloved island home.

The local Arranmore Hostel has opened up its doors to anybody touched by Leigh's death and who may be traveling to the island for his wake and funeral.

A spokesman for the hostel confirmed: "For anyone who may be travelling to Arranmore for the wake and funeral of Leigh Early and needs somewhere to stay, there are plenty of beds in the hostel free of charge."

Tributes continue to flow in for Lee who is survived by his dad Jimmy, mum Noreen, brother Adam and sisters Rachel and Laura.

Leigh was working with the Arranmore Ferry who paid this tribute to him.

It stated "Today we woke to the terrible news that our Skipper Leigh Early had lost his life in a tragic accident.

"The day has been filled with immense sadness along with so many condolences all of which referred to Leigh as a gentleman and a highly competent skipper who excelled at his work despite his young age.

"We as a crew are devastated to have lost such a special friend and colleague. Leigh was a pleasure to work with and he has left a void in our work family that will never be filled.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to his parents Jimmy & Noreen, his brother Adam and sisters Rachael and Laura. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam."