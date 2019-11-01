Hospitals spend €18m to outsource surgeries

Two of the country’s largest hospitals are to spend more than €18m on outsourcing of major surgeries to private contractors to combat waiting lists.

Beaumont Hospital on Dublin’s northside and St James’ Hospital, which is the site of the new National Children’s Hospital, just south of the River Liffey in the city, will spend €18.4m between them on contracts to provide surgery at venues outside their campuses.

St James’ is by far the larger of the two contracts, with €18m set aside to employ multiple external service providers to carry out cardiac surgery and diagnostics on a case-by-case basis.

A spokesperson for the hospital told the Irish Examiner that the contract is for “a full surgical service which will be funded by the National Treatment Purchase Fund to address waiting lists”.

Meanwhile, Beaumont has earmarked €400,000 for neurosurgery, plastic surgery, and general surgeries to be carried out off-campus by “suitably qualified and experienced service providers”.

It is unclear how the size of payment is to be dictated, or if it will be commensurate with that of hospital staff.

The general circumstances of moving an operation off-site are unclear, as is whether contractors would have to be located within any specific distance from either hospital.

Beaumont Hospital employs roughly 3,700 full-time staff and has about 870 beds. It is the chief training hospital for the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) and is operated by the RCSI hospital grouping.

The hospital is aiming to compile a panel of 12 service providers for the outsourced surgical procedures, four per discipline.

St James’ is seeking “a maximum of three providers who have submitted the most economically advantageous” applications, with the “provision of externally-sourced surgical procedures and diagnostics” to be “driven by hospital demand”.

A request for comment from Beaumont had not been replied to at the time of publication.

Its deadline for applicants for the outsourced services is November 5.

St James’ is both the largest teaching hospital and largest acute care hospital in the country, academically partnered with Trinity College Dublin, with 1,000 general care beds and 307,000 outpatient visits in 2018.

It is managed by the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group.

Waiting lists at hospitals are at an all-time high, with 568,769 patients waiting for a first hospital outpatient consultation across the country at the end of September, according to the National Treatment Purchase Fund.

The National Treatment Purchase Fund is set to receive an additional €25m in funding per last month’s budget for 2020, which it has said will aid in improving those waiting times.

One of the chief contributors to the record waiting lists and numbers on trolleys is the lack of consultants available in the public service.

In August, the de Buitleir report into the removal of private care from public hospitals suggested that priority should be given to filling the 370 consultant vacancies in the health service by restoring starting salaries to their pre-recession level of €182,000.