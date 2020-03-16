News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Hospitals in north-west postpone non-urgent procedures; Just 35 on trolleys across country

Sligo University Hospital, file photo
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, March 16, 2020 - 12:03 PM

Letterkenny and Sligo University Hospitals have deferred all non-urgent procedures and appointments until further notice.

Saolta Group, which operates both hospitals, says the decision was made to ensure they have the capacity to deal with any spike in Covid-19 cases.

The group is asking patients not to attend the hospitals unless they have confirmed their appointments are going ahead.

It comes as the INMO have announced that there are just 35 patients waiting for beds in hospitals nationwide.

The worst affected is St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin with nine patients on trolleys. University Hospital Kerry has five.

In University Hospital Limerick there is just one patient waiting for a bed, according to the INMO’s daily TrolleyWatch figures.

The mid-west hospital had a record 92 patients on trolleys on January 6.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

