Hospital to get mobile refrigerated unit ahead of mortuary extension

File photo of University Hospital Waterford.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 26, 2019 - 05:56 PM

A mobile refrigerated unit will be onsite at University Hospital Waterford within the next two weeks after it emerged there is not enough capacity at its mortuary.

There was widespread outrage earlier this week when consultants revealed dead bodies were being stored on trolleys in corridors due to lack of space.

The South/South West Hospital Group has said another refrigeration unit will be available within the next 8 to 10 weeks and a minor extension built.

In the long term, a new mortuary will be completed within two years, subject to capital approval.

The South/South West Hospital Group issued a statement confirm the mortuary arrangements, saying: "In the immediate term, a mobile refrigerated unit will be on site, installed and available for use within 1 to 2 weeks.

"The short to medium term plan of a minor extension to the existing Mortuary build and an additional refrigeration Unit will be on site and available for use in 8 to 10 weeks.

"The long-term plan of a new Capital Mortuary build at University Hospital Waterford will be completed within 2 years, subject to capital approval."

KEYWORDS

University Hospital Waterfordmortuary

