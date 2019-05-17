NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Hospital support workers vote for strike action

A general view of hospital beds
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 17, 2019 - 01:55 PM

Hospital support workers have voted overwhelmingly for strike action at 36 facilities across the country.

SIPTU members backed the move by 94%.

The dispute centres on the implementation of a job evaluation scheme.

17,000 workers were ballotted, with the union claiming the government have tried to renege on an agreement over the issue.

“I say to you that support staff will no longer accept being the hidden servants of the upstairs-downstairs drama which is our health service, never being referred to by their masters as essential to the delivery of care to our nation’s citizens," said Siptu health division organiser Paul Bell at a special conference of health service support staff.

“This government thinks that it’s going to face us down,” he said. “Well I’ll tell you now, they’re in for a royal battle.”

READ MORE

Couple at centre of Holles Street termination case 'mentally and physically devastated,' solicitor says

More on this topic

Community Employment supervisors to strike next month over pensions row

Ambulance strike continues for third day of industrial action

Over 4,000 working days lost to strike action in 2018

500 ambulance personnel to strike over representation

More in this Section

Ulster Unionists rules out no-deal Brexit

Four arrested over attempted theft of an ATM in Belfast

Knock Marriage Introductions service closes after 50 years

Sinn Féin will work with Johnson despite 'ignorant and belligerent' position on Ireland


Lifestyle

On the couch: What happens in couples counselling

Author Sinéad Gleeson offers a masterclass in the restrictions suffered by Irish women

A definitive(ish) ranking of all the animal prints

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

    • 20
    • 21
    • 25
    • 28
    • 33
    • 39
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »