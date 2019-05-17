Hospital support workers vote for strike action

Hospital support workers have voted overwhelmingly for strike action at 36 facilities across the country.

SIPTU members backed the move by 94%.

The dispute centres on the implementation of a job evaluation scheme.

17,000 workers were ballotted, with the union claiming the government have tried to renege on an agreement over the issue.

Ballot results are in! 🗳️ 94% of #ourSIPTU members voted to take strike action in selected hospitals across the country! #ourSIPTU member Anne Sweeney from Letterkenny discusses why we are taking action for #PayJustice pic.twitter.com/X2h4XhmV2F — SIPTU (@SIPTU) May 17, 2019

“I say to you that support staff will no longer accept being the hidden servants of the upstairs-downstairs drama which is our health service, never being referred to by their masters as essential to the delivery of care to our nation’s citizens," said Siptu health division organiser Paul Bell at a special conference of health service support staff.

“This government thinks that it’s going to face us down,” he said. “Well I’ll tell you now, they’re in for a royal battle.”