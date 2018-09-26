Hospital sorry after patient records found in estate

By Tom Shiel

Management at Mayo University Hospital, one of the west of Ireland’s largest hospitals, has apologised in writing to a number of former patients whose confidential medical records were found in a housing estate.

Mayo University Hospital

The personal data, discovered in a refuse sack at the residential complex in Castlebar, related to patients recently discharged from MUH.

Refuse staff attached to Mayo County Council made the find earlier this month. The council immediately alerted hospital management.

MUH management has now written to the patients informing them of the serious breach of data protection.

In its letter, management says it “acted promptly to arrange for the retrieval and securing of the data involved”. It also apologises for the breach of confidentiality.

The letter of apology contains an assurance that MUH treats such matters with “the utmost seriousness”.

“Corrective measures have been put in place to prevent such an incident from ever happening again,” states the letter.

MUH says the matter has been reported to the HSE consumer affairs department and, in line with HSE data protection breaches management procedures, the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner.

One of the patients involved, a middle-aged man living in Castlebar town, said he was shocked when informed by the hospital that confidential information relating to a recent hospital stay had gone astray.

“I was told that the bag which was found contained some information which clearly identified me, such as my name and date of birth, as well as other details,” he said.

Michael Kilcoyne, an Independent member of Mayo County Council, said he was alarmed to learn of the data blunder and called for a full investigation.

“It’s mind-boggling that hospital medical data of such a sensitive nature could end up in a refuse bag in a housing estate about a mile from the hospital involved,” said Mr Kilcoyne.

He added that over the years there have have been a number of data breaches relating to the HSE West region and questioned whether “the HSE is ever going to learn”.