News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Hospital kitchen closes as dead mouse discovered

University Hospital Galway’s main kitchen, which is used to feed more than 700 patients, remains closed. Picture: Hany Marzouk
Stephen Corrigan
Friday, February 21, 2020 - 08:15 PM

The main production kitchen in University Hospital Galway (UHG) has been closed for more than a week as a result of suspected rodent activity — with patients and staff given limited food options as a result.

It is understood that kitchen staff were called to a meeting on February 13 to inform them that there was an issue with the gas supply and, as a result, the production kitchen would be closed until further notice.

Following this, staff at the hospital discovered a dead mouse on the premises on Sunday, resulting in the continued closure of kitchen facilities used to feed more than 700 patients.

Throughout the week, food options available to patients have become further curtailed, with breakfast limited to cereals, while porridge is unavailable.

Lunches consist of pre-packed sandwiches and salads with tea or coffee, while patients on special diets are being catered for.

The only hot food being made available to patients is being cooked at Merlin Park University Hospital and transferred three miles across the city by van in evening rush hour. As a result, patients are receiving their first and only hot meal of the day just before 6pm each evening — between 45 minutes and an hour later than normal.

Sources in the hospital said staff from UHG were unable to enter the kitchen at Merlin Park until after 3pm as the kitchen there is run by HSE staff — UHG’s kitchen is run by Aramark, a private contractor.

The prefabricated structure to the rear of the Old Nurses’ Home on the hospital campus. Conditions are said to be poor, with the floors in bad order due to the prefab’s unsuitability for an industrial-size kitchen.

A spokesperson for Saolta University Health Care Group, the operators of UHG, confirmed that kitchen operations have been temporarily transferred to Merlin Park in order to deal with a pest control issue: “Galway University Hospitals has an ongoing programme of pest control across both its sites (University Hospital Galway and Merlin Park University Hospital) and has a significant level of pest control measures in place.

“This is an important programme as many of the buildings on both campuses were constructed originally in the 1950s.”

READ MORE

Judge defers decision on Titanic salvage mission

More on this topic

Plan to quadruple the size of Mercy Hospital to meet demandPlan to quadruple the size of Mercy Hospital to meet demand

Calls for urgent action to address funding and staffing shortages in maternity servicesCalls for urgent action to address funding and staffing shortages in maternity services

Over 556,000 patients awaited first hospital outpatient consultation at end of January - NTPFOver 556,000 patients awaited first hospital outpatient consultation at end of January - NTPF

€19.5m 60-bed ward block at UHL to address lack of beds in Mid West region€19.5m 60-bed ward block at UHL to address lack of beds in Mid West region


TOPIC: Hospitals

More in this Section

11 arrested following seizure of €40k of drugs, illegal firearms and a car11 arrested following seizure of €40k of drugs, illegal firearms and a car

West Cork fishmongers closes due to ongoing roadworksWest Cork fishmongers closes due to ongoing roadworks

'How does that represent change?' - Social Democrats TD would be 'massively uncomfortable' with FF/FG govt'How does that represent change?' - Social Democrats TD would be 'massively uncomfortable' with FF/FG govt

'Unfinished business': Over 1,000 SIPTU and Fórsa members strike in pay restoration dispute'Unfinished business': Over 1,000 SIPTU and Fórsa members strike in pay restoration dispute


Lifestyle

Not all trends are created equal. Some are exciting – like first-date butterflies; others are comforting – like ice-cream and Golden Girls reruns.Trend of the Week: Floral free for all

Veterinary medicine is a demanding career, leading to mental health problems for some vets.Elephant in the clinic: Helpline offers support to vets with mental health difficulties

Bonnie Ryan couldn’t be happier.On a roll: Why Bonnie Ryan couldn't be happier

From Ireland to America and fashion to homeswares, designer Helen James is developing interiors products for the high street with an emphasis on sustainability, beauty and function, writes Carol O’CallaghanConsider this: Meet Helen James

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »