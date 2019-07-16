News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Hospital foundation buys building to house new cancer care centre

Hospital foundation buys building to house new cancer care centre
File photo of Mercy University Hospital
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 03:37 PM

A hospital foundation has acquired a new premises for its dedicated cancer care centre in Cork city after a planning setback delayed the project last year.

The Mercy University Hospital Foundation has announced that it has acquired 9 Dyke Parade for the development of the centre, very close to the site it had originally hoped to develop but which was shot down following an appeal to An Bórd Pleanála.

Foundation CEO, Micheál Sheridan, said creating a dedicated cancer care centre close to the Mercy University Hospital (MUH) has been a long-term plan of the foundation.

“We are delighted to have secured a suitable building to progress to the next stage,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we faced a number of obstacles along the way but we never lost determination as we know how important it is to be able to provide the patients of the Mercy with a service like this.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported our fundraising efforts to date as without their help, none of this would be possible.”

In January 2018, Cork City Council granted planning permission, with certain conditions, to the Foundation for the development of its Cancer CARE Centre on Woods Street, which runs from Lancaster Quay to Dyke Parade, and close to MUH’s outpatient oncology unit.

READ MORE

Woman whose husband died after heart attack settles action against Cork GP

The project would have required the demolition of four semi-derelict buildings on Woods Street, which were to be acquired by the Foundation, subject to the securing of planning.

But the council’s decision was appealed to An Bórd Pleanála by the owner of an adjoining property on Dyke Parade, who said she was not seeking a refusal but rather a modification of the design of the cancer centre to ensure the amenities of her property were not compromised.

She said the proposed development would have a negative impact on a small private paved yard to the rear of her property.

The Foundation had taken that issue into account in its design, and had modified the buildings to minimise the overshadowing.

However, the Bórd upheld the appeal and overturned the council’s decision, ruling that the foundation's proposed development would give rise to unacceptable levels of overshadowing and loss of daylight on the existing residences on Dyke Parade.

The Foundation now plans to develop the cancer care facility just a few hundred yards away, at 9 Dyke Parade.

Staff of the new centre will provide a range of support services to help cancer patients and their families dealing with the trauma of a cancer diagnosis.

The Foundation has received a huge amount of support from donors backing the plans with some €1.2m raised to date.

In a statement, the Foundation said the design phase of the project on the new site will begin in August and subject to the outcome of this phase, it will launch a capital fundraising campaign to complete the project as quickly as possible.

READ MORE

Cork marks 50th anniversary of moon landing with space-themed mural

More on this topic

Burning issue: Children's skin needs added protection from the sun Burning issue: Children's skin needs added protection from the sun

Puck Fair launches GoFundMe to cover rising insurance and running costsPuck Fair launches GoFundMe to cover rising insurance and running costs

Neil Armstrong’s restored Apollo 11 spacesuit goes on displayNeil Armstrong’s restored Apollo 11 spacesuit goes on display

Air travellers warned of Swine Fever risk to pigsAir travellers warned of Swine Fever risk to pigs

Mercy University Hospitalcancer

More in this Section

Stay-at-home parents would be paid almost €44k for in-house services, new figures showStay-at-home parents would be paid almost €44k for in-house services, new figures show

Govt-backed body gets funding to build 7,500 homes in five yearsGovt-backed body gets funding to build 7,500 homes in five years

Garda admits to possessing around €100 worth of cocaineGarda admits to possessing around €100 worth of cocaine

Jail for man discovered with large amount of stolen money in underwearJail for man discovered with large amount of stolen money in underwear


Lifestyle

Apply sunscreen throughout the day, says Helen O’CallaghanBurning issue: Children's skin needs added protection from the sun

Skincare guru Dr Raj Arora explains how this cleansing technique can make a big difference.Why you should follow the 60 second rule when washing your face, according to an expert

Karen Murray visited the island which is the smallest country in EU.Malta proves the best things come in small packages

It will be 40 years next month since the death of JG Farrell.Paying tribute to Booker Prize winner who drowned in West Cork 40 years ago

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »