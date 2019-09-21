News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Hospital consultants warn major health initiatives under threat from lack of senior doctors

Hospital consultants warn major health initiatives under threat from lack of senior doctors
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, September 21, 2019 - 07:07 AM

Hospital consultants say six key Government health plans are under threat if more senior doctors are not hired.

Health Minister Simon Harris was set to give the keynote address at the Irish Hospital Consultants Association's annual conference today.

However, the doctors' group said he has pulled out at the last minute.

The Children's Hospital, the National Cancer Care Progamme, the National Maternity Strategy; major initiatives in urology and intensive care, and the National Mental Health plan.

A laundry list of big Government initiatives are running into trouble because of a lack of senior doctors in the health service, according to The National Hospital Consultants' Association, which is holding its annual conference today.

It said one in every five consultant jobs are now vacant, and there are serious issues with hiring and keeping senior doctors on the roster.

Doctors are set to hear research on burnout and stress among their colleagues, and the stark contrast between working conditions here and overseas.

Also billed to appear was Minister Harris who was supposed give the keynote address at the summit, and debate opposition spokespeople on health.

However, organisers say Minister Harris pulled out of the conference at the last minute, citing a scheduling conflict.


consultantshospitalhealth

More in this Section

Teenage victim of paedophile ring packed knife to confront sex offender over unwanted advances, court hearsTeenage victim of paedophile ring packed knife to confront sex offender over unwanted advances, court hears

Environmental group wins landmark case over large-scale peat extractionEnvironmental group wins landmark case over large-scale peat extraction

Quinn staff 'demand an end to this reign of terror' following attack on executive Quinn staff 'demand an end to this reign of terror' following attack on executive

Families moving back into their homes after Dublin flats fireFamilies moving back into their homes after Dublin flats fire


Lifestyle

Against popular wisdom and flying a plane made from bamboo, wire and bike handlebars, a Co Antrim woman blazed a sky trail for aviation and for the independence of women, writes Bette BrowneMagnificent Lilian Bland blazed a trail for independence of women in her plane of bamboo

The epic battle for the bridge at Arnhem, as depicted in the blockbuster 'A Bridge Too Far', saw the Allies aim to end the war by Christmas 1944, but failed as a huge airborne assault force failed to take the last bridge across the Rhine. In an extract from his latest book 'A Bloody Week', Dan Harvey tells the story of one of the hundreds of brave men from Ireland who gave their all to the Allied campaignThe bridge to war: Dan Harvey's new book looks at the Irish who went a bridge too far

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

  • 8
  • 13
  • 17
  • 29
  • 34
  • 37
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »