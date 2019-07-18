Hospital apologises to family of elderly man who died a month after fall from hospital bed

A hospital has apologised in court to the family of a 75-year-old man who died a month after falling out of his hospital bed.

St Luke’s General Hospital, Kilkenny, gave an unreserved apology for the failings in care afforded to Mr Nicholas Ivory at the hospital prior to his death on April 15, 2014.

The apology from St Luke's General Hospital Kilkenny and the HSE was read to the High Court as the family of Mr Ivory from Stephen’s Street, Kilkenny, settled an action against the HSE over his death.

The details of the settlement are confidential.

Mr Ivory, it is claimed, fell from his hospital bed and had a heart attack after being admitted to St Luke’s Hospital on March 14, 2014, after suffering a fall at his home. However, it wasn’t until April 2 that the pensioner was diagnosed as having suffered a displaced fracture to vertebrae in his neck.

In the apology, St Luke's Hospital and the HSE said it would like to express an unreserved apology for the failings in care afforded to Mr Ivory at St Luke's Hospital prior to his death on April 15, 2014.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to you and your family and understand that this apology cannot negate the adverse effect the loss of your father has had on your lives and we are truly sorry for same," it added.

In a statement outside court, the family welcomed the end of what they called a “ long and arduous journey” in trying to seek answers.

And they said the treatment received by their father at St Luke’s Hospital “can never be forgotten or forgiven”.

They said they had been left with no choice but to go through a legal battle.

“We hope our father now rests in peace while we try to rebuild our lives without him,” the statement added.

Mr Ivory's daughters, Linda McCormack of Piltown, Co. Kilkenny, and Karen Ivory of Carrickpherish, Gracedieu, Waterford had sued the HSE.

Mr Ivory, it was claimed, was admitted to St Luke’s on March 14, 2014, following a fall at his home.

It is claimed that despite the fact that it ought to have been known Mr Ivory was confused, disorientated and categorised as a falls risk, he was put in a bed without adequate supervision.

He suffered a fall from his bed and a heart attack later that evening.

No x-rays or scans of Mr Ivory’s neck were carried out after the fall, it was alleged.

It was not until April 2, 2014, Mr Ivory was diagnosed as having a displaced fracture of two vertebrae in his neck region.

Throughout the time, it was claimed Mr Ivory was suffering from the severe and undiagnosed fracture, it is claimed he was subjected to movements and hospital transfers.

On April 10, Mr Ivory was transferred to a Dublin hospital, and specialists advised his spinal cord was completely transected with no likelihood of recovery.

The grandfather of two died on April 15, 2014.