Hospital apologises for standard of care delivered to woman who died in January

Mayo University Hospital has apologised in the High Court for the standard of care given to a woman who had a chest x-ray two years ago and who it was alleged suffered a delay in the diagnosis of her lung cancer.Mother of five and grandmother Marie McDonnell, who the High Court heard was diagnosed with lung cancer last October, died in January of this year.In a letter read to the court, the hospital unreservedly apologised to Marie McDonnell’s husband for the standard of care delivered to her when she had an X-ray at the hospital in July 2017.The Hospital general manager Catherine Donohue said in the letter read to the court:

This was not the standard of care that our hospital believed was appropriate.

READ MORE HSE action over My Options website resolved as Eamonn Murphy agrees to injunction

File photo of Mayo University Hospital

Mrs McDonnell, it was claimed, suffered a lost opportunity to be considered for feasibility of surgery, and lost the opportunity to have the suspicious lung mass evaluated in July 2017, and she allegedly suffered a delay in diagnosis. The claims were denied.

Oisin Quinn SC said Mrs McDonnell had a chest X-ray in 2017 and should have been referred for a CT scan. Counsel said a diagnosis of lung cancer was made 15 months later.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Kevin Cross sympathised with Mr McDonnell and his family.