Hosepipe ban to be lifted this evening, Irish Water confirms

Wednesday, July 08, 2020 - 03:48 PM

The hosepipe ban is being lifted this evening, it has emerged.

Irish Water says it is lifting the water conservation order following recent heavy rainfall and improving river and groundwater conditions.

When the ban came into effect, 27 of Irish Water’s 900 drinking water schemes were in drought.

Irish Water says after a review of data, along with the latest information from Met Éireann, the OPW and the EPA, they are now in a position to lift the ban from 5pm this evening.

It has been in effect since June 9.

