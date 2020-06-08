News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Hosepipe ban goes into effect from tomorrow, going into July

By Neil Michael
Monday, June 08, 2020 - 12:00 AM

A hosepipe ban is coming in from tomorrow morning until late July.

Irish Water says an increase in demand during the driest May on record is to blame.

The utility says the long ban is needed because so many of its drinking water schemes are either in drought or at risk of being in drought.

Just five days ago, it announced 16 of its 900 drinking water schemes were in a drought and a further 38 at risk.

At the time, it also confirmed that Kishkeam and Robert’s Cove water schemes in Cork were in drought and tankers in place to supply water to residents.

These figures have since increased to 27 now in drought and 50 are at risk.

A Water Conservation Order has now been issued in a bid to safeguard water supplies for essential purposes.

Advertisements will appear in the national papers today (Monday 8 June) outlining the prohibition of the use of garden hoses and other non-essential uses of water.

Four weeks ago, Irish Water urged the public to choose to handwash over power washing as domestic water usage increased as people stayed at home in response to the Covid-19 crisis.

Now, says the utility, the increase in demand as businesses are reopening is being made worse by warm weather.

Met Eireann has confirmed that May 2020 was the driest since 1850.

