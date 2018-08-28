Home»Breaking News»ireland

Hosepipe ban extended until September 30 for 16 counties

Tuesday, August 28, 2018 - 01:28 PM

Irish Water has extended the hosepipe ban until the end of September for a number of counties.

The ban will remain in place for 16 counties until September 30.

The counties who will continue to follow the Water Conservation Order are: Dublin, Cork, Louth, Meath, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Westmeath, Carlow, Wicklow, Wexford, Waterford, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

The ban has been lifted for the north-west region - including Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon, Donegal, Longford, Cavan and Monaghan.

Irish Water is urging people to continue to conserve water as supplies remain critical particularly in Cork, Limerick and parts of Kerry.

Anyone found to be in breach of the ban faces a potential prosecution or €125 fine.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Irish WaterHosepipe banConservation

Related Articles

Appeal to continue conserving water in Cork

Information meeting on harbour drainage project

Average water consumption declined in 2016

Our water use double what we think it is

More in this Section

Arlene Foster: It was my decision not to send anyone from DUP to papal visit

Ireland has just experienced its largest population growth since 2008

State-led action action is only solution as report suggests Dublin house prices 25% over-valued

Boy, 13, charged with Ana Kriegel murder sent forward for trial


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 25, 2018

    • 4
    • 9
    • 16
    • 17
    • 21
    • 41
    • 36

Full Lotto draw results »