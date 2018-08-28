Hosepipe ban extended until September 30 for 16 counties

Irish Water has extended the hosepipe ban until the end of September for a number of counties.

The ban will remain in place for 16 counties until September 30.

The counties who will continue to follow the Water Conservation Order are: Dublin, Cork, Louth, Meath, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Westmeath, Carlow, Wicklow, Wexford, Waterford, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.

The ban has been lifted for the north-west region - including Clare, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon, Donegal, Longford, Cavan and Monaghan.

Irish Water is urging people to continue to conserve water as supplies remain critical particularly in Cork, Limerick and parts of Kerry.

Anyone found to be in breach of the ban faces a potential prosecution or €125 fine.

Digital Desk