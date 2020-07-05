News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Hosepipe ban could be lifted if heavy rain continues, Irish Water says

Hosepipe ban could be lifted if heavy rain continues, Irish Water says
A gardener waters plants in his garden before the hosepipe ban came into effect. Picture: Rollingnews.ie
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, July 05, 2020 - 10:04 AM

The hosepipe ban could be lifted in some areas over the coming days following heavy rainfall.

Irish Water says they are carrying out a review after reserves recovered quicker than expected following May's dry spell.

However, the utility still has concerns about its impact on smaller rural water schemes that draw supplies from wells.

Tom Cuddy from Irish Water says the shortage was quite serious.

"We're pleasantly surprised frankly that, even though not everyone might be, that the weather has become a bit wetter," he said.

"It's not a full reprieve, we still have July, August and September which tend to be dry months and our normal pattern for water supplies is they get to their driest level in September.

"Essentially what happened this year was we reached our September levels early in May and as we were coming into June, we were beginning to scrape the bottom of the barrel."

READ MORE

Dublin Cllr blasts 'reckless' behaviour as hundreds gather outside Dublin pubs

More on this topic

Irish Water to review need for hosepipe ban following heavy rainfallIrish Water to review need for hosepipe ban following heavy rainfall

Supermarket cancels paddling pool sales due to hosepipe banSupermarket cancels paddling pool sales due to hosepipe ban

Hosepipe ban in place from today Hosepipe ban in place from today

Irish Water says Ireland needs over 100mm of rainfall to replenish drained resources Irish Water says Ireland needs over 100mm of rainfall to replenish drained resources

TOPIC: Irish Water

More in this Section

Covid-19: One person has died and 11 new cases confirmedCovid-19: One person has died and 11 new cases confirmed

Rare beaked whale trapped in Wicklow Harbour not expected to surviveRare beaked whale trapped in Wicklow Harbour not expected to survive

Five arrested after 'violent disorder' incidents in Co WestmeathFive arrested after 'violent disorder' incidents in Co Westmeath

UUP call for 'independent inquiry' to investigate coronavirus guideline breaches at Bobby Storey funeralUUP call for 'independent inquiry' to investigate coronavirus guideline breaches at Bobby Storey funeral


Lifestyle

All eyes are on America for Independence Day - so what happens when the country's borders reopen again? Tom Breathnach gets the lowdownAltered States: What will tourism in the US look like after lockdown?

From days by the seaside to adrenaline-filled days riding rollercoasters, Leinster offers staycationers major bang for their buck.Staycations 2020: Leinster, where Eastern promises are delivered in full

Des O'Sullivan previews the diverse items that will spark interest among collectorsAntiques: From a sword to crystal chandeliers and a dictionary

Kya deLongchamps strikes up the band for some lesser copied American mid-century talentIt's July 4 so let's strike up the band for American designs

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 4, 2020

  • 15
  • 20
  • 23
  • 25
  • 39
  • 46
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »