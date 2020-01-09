Horses' hooves wearing down road surfaces in Killarney

Specialist help is needed to come up with a road surface that will have the ability to cope with Killarney’s renowned horse and carriages, a council meeting has been told.

Killarney is to seek special Departmental funding for trials of materials that will be hard-wearing and is also researching how New York City deals with horses' hooves and jaunting car wheels on road surfaces, a council meeting was told.

At least one major tourist route in Killarney has become dangerous and are “in a deplorable state,” the meeting heard.

Independent councillor Brendan Cronin in a formal motion called for urgent relief for Ross Road, one of the main access roads to the lakes of Killarney. Some €30,000 had been spent recently on its repair but it is now marked by a deep and dangerous trench.

“The state of the road is deplorable and is highly dangerous for cyclists and pedestrians. There is actually a trench down through it and local residents are asking why are they paying property tax and car tax,” Mr Cronin said.

The road was completely resurfaced just two years ago town engineer John Ahern said, however, horses' hooves have already worn down the surface and a long term solution is needed.

Kerry County Council is now exploring alternative options to permanently restore the trench along this road.

A special application to the Department of Transport, Tourism and sport is being devised for trials of various materials on the trench at Ross Road.

Mr Ahern said the council is researching how other cities and towns, including New York, dealt with the horses in Central Park.

Other roads around Killarney are also in a state of disrepair – Mission Road had recently been resurfaced but was already showing signs of horse hoof damage.