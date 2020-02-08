Horse trainer filled lagoon with rubble

A Cork horse trainer who admitted putting tens of thousands of tonnes of construction rubble into a wildlife lagoon — turning it into a horse-track — faces sentencing on a serious environmental charge at the end of the month.

John Collins, who is aged around 30, of Brown Island, Ballintubrid West, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to disposing of waste in a manner likely to cause environmental pollution at that address on June 3, 2014.

Nicholas Bond, waste enforcement officer seconded by Cork County Council, said in January 2014, they received a report that construction and demolition waste in significant quantities was being dumped in a special area of conservation.

“We served a notice requiring all the work to cease We invited the landowner, John Collins, to hear his side of the story on February 10, 2014.

"He came in with a planning consultant and they said they had agreement with the National Parks and Wildlife to do works strengthening banks.

“The National Parks and Wildlife said they had some agreement for minor bank-strengthening works but that these works far exceeded this agreement. The requirement to cease all activities was still in place.”

Mr Bond said a two-acre lagoon, which flooded with water twice a day and was a special protection area for birds and wildlife, was filled in fully except for a stream of about 3m wide.

Mr Collins told Mr Bond about 14,000 cubic metres of dry building material had been put into the lagoon.

Mr Bond’s estimate was more than twice that — 31,000 cubic metres, equating to 45,000 tonnes of rubble. He said that to remove it all would require filling 1,500 to 2,000 truck-loads.

“We are very anxious that it would stop, that he would stop working on the site. We got no remediation plan [from the defendant],” he said.

Mr Bond said a significant amount of work was done at the lagoon since 2014 and it was now operating as a horse-track.

Ray Boland, defending, said there was no increase in flooding anywhere as a result of the works, that erosion had been eating into the defendant’s land.

“He was basically making a lagoon into a stream and providing land which is now used as a horse-track,” he said.

Donal O’Sullivan, prosecuting, said the maximum penalty for the offence, to which John Collins pleaded guilty, was a €15m fine and up to 10 years in prison.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said to Mr Boland: “You are saying it is alright as it is.”

Mr Boland said: “We are saying it is what it is… It would cost literally millions to restore it… His advisors said these were exempted developments and he had permission from Parks and Wildlife… He was advised wrongly.”

Mr Bond replied that Parks and Wildlife told him it was not exempted.

The judge said to Mr Boland: “You say I should just fine him and move on.” He replied: “I am, actually.”

The judge said: “You propose to leave it as it is.” Mr Boland said: “Being straight about it, yes.”

Mr O’Sullivan said: “He knew he was not to do the works and he continued to do the works. There has been no remediation. It is an attempt to say ‘I have it now and I hold it’.”

Judge Ó Donnabháin put it back until February 27 for further evidence in advance of sentencing.