Horse seriously injured after being hit by Dublin bound train, commuters warned to expect delays

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, December 12, 2019 - 08:44 AM

There are minor delays to trains to Heuston Station, through Adamstown, after a train hit horses on line.

Irish Rail said services are operating at a reduced speed through the area.

At least one horse has been seriously injured.

Barry Kenny, a spokesperson for Irish Rail, said: "The train had to be checked to ensure there was no damage, thankfully there wasn't, and also the line checked to make sure it was clear.

"Trains are moving on but at reduced speeds, there are horses loose in the area, and obviously we're working to clear the line, but it means delays of up to 25 minutes on trains to Euston Station."

