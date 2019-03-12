NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Horse owner fails in negligence case against Tipperary vet

Tuesday, March 12, 2019 - 04:30 PM
By Ann O'Loughlin

A horse owner who claimed a veterinary surgeon was negligent in carrying out of a pre-purchase examination on a horse which she bought but later had to have put down has lost her action for damages in the High Court.

Philipa Grahame Knowles, whose livery yard in Shropshire, England, broke in horses for eventing trials, sued John Halley, practising and trading as O'Byrne and Halley Veterinary Surgeons, Fethard, Co Tipperary.

It was claimed Mr Halley failed to identify, from pre-purchase X-rays, defects in the spine of the horse she wanted to buy, called Brockagh Rock.

She originally brought the case in the Circuit Court, which found in her favour, but Mr Halley appealed to the High Court.

Today, Mr Justice Charles Meenan overturned that decision.

File image

He said a difference of opinion between veterinary surgeons as to the interpretation of spinal X-rays would not, of itself, be negligence.

Earlier, he said Ms Knowles, who is now retired, had sought pre-purchase examination, particularly in relation to the horse's spine, because she had previous experience with a horse called Pluto which reached three-star level and gained some 120 British eventing points.

However, Pluto developed what is known as "kissing spine" whereby spinous processes, for sections of bone attached to the vertebrae, are too close together or impinge/overlap on each other. Pluto was forced into retirement as a result.

Anxious that the same would not befall Brockagh Rock, she asked Mr Halley to do a pre-purchase examination with particular emphasis on back X-rays.

Mr Halley found no obvious abnormalities and she bought the animal in January 2013.

READ MORE

Man victim of 'very serious glassing' over criticism of loud group in pub, court hears

However, despite a reasonable start, the horse developed serious problems, the judge said. By July 2013, it had deteriorated to such a point that there were serious safety issues in riding him for eventing and he was later put down.

Mr Justice Meenan said the evidence on behalf of Ms Knowles did not go so far as to establish that consequent injuries sustained by the horse were caused by the abnormalities she claimed were present during the pre-purchase exam.

A veterinary surgeon called by the Halley side said it was highly unlikely the pain suffered by the horse could be attributed to the spinal process.

The judge found there was no significant divergence between the veterinary evidence called for each side and it amounted to no more than a difference of opinion.

He allowed the appeal and discharged the order of the Circuit Court.

More on this topic

Love triangle trial: Handwritten note found in accused's house detailing Mary Lowry's involvement with Bobby Ryan

Court Research Group member to highlight 'lack of consistency between courts' concerning child care proceedings

Mushroom picker's injury case withdrawn after film shown of her cycling

High Court issues €1.59m judgment against daughter-in-law of developer Paddy Kelly

KEYWORDS

Court

More in this Section

German Shepherd dog to lead island parade in West Cork

Tánaiste: Irish backstop remains unchanged

Final member of McShain family, who gifted Killarney House to the state, has died

Urgent psychiatric assessment on vulnerable woman brought forward following concerns


Lifestyle

Learn a bit more about the people who live in Dermot Bannon's 'Incredible Homes'

Victoria Beckham’s facialist shares the star’s daily skin routine – and it doesn’t come cheap

How to transform a garden shed in a few simple steps – and 7 ways to use the spruced up space

Why black actors and models are criticising backstage hair and make-up

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 09, 2019

    • 2
    • 3
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »