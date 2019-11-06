'Horrified' Taoiseach calls for 'rule of law' to be protected after Kevin Lunney attack

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has called for the "rule of law" to be protected on the border after the vicious attack against Quinn Insurance director Kevin Lunney.

Mr Varadkar issued the demand at the behind-closed-doors weekly Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting, saying he was "horrified" by what happened and that "kidnap, torture and intimidation" has no place in a modern Ireland.

"The rule of law and order stands in this country, every single part of it," Mr Varadkar told TDs and senators tonight, adding he was "horrified by Mr Lunney's kidnap, torture and intimidation" at the hands of his attackers.

The Taoiseach was speaking in his opening address to the weekly Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting at Leinster House, with several politicians present at the meeting saying his comments were widely supported.

However, Mr Varadkar - who was speaking after Mr Lunney's graphic interview with BBC Spotlight on Tuesday night - did not make any specific mention of what needs to happen next or about the possibility of a new cross-border garda force being introduced.