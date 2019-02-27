NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Hopes that back to work guide for cancer survivors will help with anxiety and loss of confidence

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 - 07:48 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Anxiety and loss of confidence are just some of the issues that affect cancer survivors on their return to work.

The Marie Keating Foundation said they hope their new 'Back to Work After Cancer' guide will help during what can be a very difficult time.

It offers advice and tips for employees on planning a return, while also detailing ways employers can best support them.

Liz Yeates, CEO of the Marie Keating Foundation, said it's something that's badly needed.

She said: "People do suffer a little bit with anxiety just returning back to work, a lot of people lose their confidence, they need some help and guidance contemplating going back to work.

"Equally, from the employer's side, they can also suffer or grapple with how to welcome back colleagues after long term illness."

She continued: "I myself had cancer and I do remember you lose confidence.

"You are anxious about going back to the role - you need to talk to your employer about reducing your responsibilities initially and maybe changing your working arrangements.

"A lot of people find that they don't want to go back to the same job and maybe look to try something new."

