Hope for 'new era' for beef industry as picketing ends across the country

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 23, 2019 - 07:49 AM

Picketing by beef farmers has ended across the country.

It looks like the long-running dispute over cattle prices is reaching a resolution.

The last of the protests by farmers came to an end last night at plants in Ballyjamesduff in County Cavan and Ballinasloe in County Galway.

It is after an agreement was reached between Meat Industry Ireland and farming organisations over a week ago.

"We now expect Meat Industry Ireland to come forward and advise their members to implement the agreement and pay the bonuses with immediate effect," said Beef Plan Movement spokesperson, Dermot O'Brien.

Mr O'Brien said that it is a relief that business can resume as normal.

"Farmers can now go to the factories and have their cattle killed so it is all good."

In a statement, the Independent Farmers of Ireland group says it seems last Sunday's proposal is on the point of being ratified and hopefully this will be the beginning of a new era for the Irish Beef Industry.

It says although there are still many problems that face the sector it feels it can face them from a different position than the picket lines.

It says the newly proposed Taskforce will have the power to oversee all this and the implementation of the proposed solutions are crucial.

