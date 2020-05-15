Homeware shops may not be included in stores allowed to reopen next week

Homeware stores may not be able to open next week as planned.

The Government has been considering advice about starting the first stage of easing Coronavirus restrictions.

Government Ministers have been considering the health advice on starting the first phase of re-opening the economy.

Hardware and DIY stores are due to open in that phase along with outdoor construction work, while small groups of no more than four may be allowed to meet outdoors.

The Government may tweak some aspects of the advice if they feel the medical evidence warrants it.

There is some speculation in Government circles that homeware stores like IKEA will not now be able to re-open next Monday, amid fears of large crowds of people trying to get in.

The Government is also due to give advice on the wearing of face coverings in public.