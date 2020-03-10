Homes in Limerick and Clare flooded after Shannon bursts banks

A number of homes in Limerick flooded this morning after the River Shannon burst its banks during a eight-meter high tide.

Residents in Mill Road, Corbally, swept out about two inches of muddy floodwater from inside their homes, located close to the riverbank.

Two houses were flooded at around 7am yesterday when the tide was blown over the banks by strong winds.

The river poured in around Pat Lysaght’s home, just stopping short at his back door which overlooks the river.

“We were flooded a few years ago but we managed to survive it this morning, but only just, by about an inch. We have learned to live with it,” said Mr Lysaght, who performs daily patrols on the river on his boat.

His neighbours who were busy sweeping out the last traces of this morning’s flood were too upset to talk. More high tides are due tonight and tomorrow morning.

In Springfield, Clonlara, Co Clare, the floodwater, which had receded in recent days, returned overnight. Roads became ’’rivers’’ again after a night of persistent rainfall. Hundreds of acres of surrounding farmland remained under several feet of water following severe flooding two weeks ago.

Shirley Mulcahy, whose home is cut off by a mile wide circumference of floodwater was yesterday making arrangements to hitch a lift on the back of a neighbour’s tractor to do her weekly shopping.

She explained that a respite worker who comes to her home to care for her son Alex, who suffers with a severe form of autism, had to be cancelled because there was no access to the home.

Clare Civil Defence was making arrangements to transport residents in and out on a giant Unimog multi-terrain vehicle normally based in County Kerry.

“We are going to have more water coming down on top of what is there. It’s back in my front drive and is over knee deep at the corner of our road.”

Ms Mulcahy and a number of her neighbours applied under an OPW operated flood relocation scheme to be moved from the area but were refused because, they say, the insides of their homes do not flood.

Another resident, Liz Hogan, whose family were evacuated to a hotel, wept as she heard the water had returned, cutting off her home: “We were hoping to go back home this week but we’ll be in the hotel for another week at least."

“It’s gone back into the gardens and driveways; it’s déjà vu. We are going to public meetings and just telling our stories to politicians all over again. Nothing is happening for us. I want out. I can’t keep doing this, I just can’t. I’m shaking with fear now," said Ms Hogan.

Another resident, Bridget Kinsella, whose home is sandbagged awaiting another deluge, made an SOS call for help from the Government: “Please listen to us, please, we are human beings. We have to be relocated. I can’t leave this house to my three sons, it’’s worthless. I’d love to go, we all want to go.”

Residents were awaiting communication from the ESB which manages the Parteen Weir and which releases increased discharge rates of water during period of increased rainfall, which in turn floods the community in Springfield.

The ESB has been asked to clarify how much water they were expecting to release today from the dam.

Clare County Council is to lodge a planning application in the next week or so, to construct an embankment, sluice gates, and a pumping station along the lower River Shannon to try to alleviate flooding in Springfield, Clonlara.