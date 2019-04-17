NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Homes evacuated in fourth security alert in 24 hours in Northern Ireland

Wednesday, April 17, 2019 - 03:30 PM

Homes have been evacuated in a fourth security alert in less than 24 hours in Northern Ireland.

In the latest incident, residents were advised to leave a number of homes in the Rathvarna Drive area of Lisburn, Co Antrim, this afternoon following a report of a suspicious object.

A PSNI spokesman said officers are investigating the report, adding no further details were available.

A separate security alert is ongoing in Lurgan, Co Armagh where the Cornakinnegar Road has been closed while PSNI officers examine a suspicious object.

Meanwhile, late on Tuesday, pipe bomb devices were found in separate incidents in areas of Armagh and Rasharkin, Co Antrim.

Two of the devices exploded during an attack in the on Windmill Avenue area of Armagh at 11.30pm.

Three people were in the house at the time. No one was injured, but the front door of the house was damaged.

In Rasharkin, a number of residents of Moneyleck Park were evacuated at 10pm.

A pipe bomb had been set on the windowsill outside a house and a second bomb was thrown through a front window, police said.

Sinn Féin North Antrim MLA Philip McGuigan condemned those responsible for the Rasharkin incident.

“Those responsible for last night’s disruption have shown complete disregard for the local area,” he said.

“I’m relieved that no one has been hurt and these lethal weapons have now being taken off the streets.

“I would urge anyone with information to bring it forward to the PSNI.”

Democratic Unionist North Antrim MLA Mervyn Storey also spoke out about his concern.

“This is a very concerning incident and caused disruption to people living in the area. Anyone involved in placing such a device clearly has no regard for life,” he said.

“I would appeal for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact the police and assist them in bringing those responsible to justice.”

- Press Association

