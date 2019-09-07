News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Homes evacuated following discovery of suspicious object in Tyrone

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, September 07, 2019 - 01:15 PM

A number of homes have been evacuated following a security alert in Co Tyrone.

Police are at the scene in Church View in Strabane, after a suspicious object was found.

They said that a number of homes have been evacuated.

An examination of the object is currently taking place and the area remains cordoned off.

West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan said called the incident "a disgrace".

Taking to Twitter, Mr McCrossan said: "It’s an absolute disgrace that our community is being tortured in this way and put in danger by reckless thugs on an early Saturday morning."

Local councillor Stephen Donnelly said that it was "enormously inconvenient and stressful" for residents in the area.

"Those behind this suspect device need to get off the backs of the community," he said.

