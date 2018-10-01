Homeowners urged to improve security as CSO figures show rise in robberies and sex offences

There has been a spike in the number of robberies, according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office.

Robberies have increased by 15.1% and a total of 3,999 burglaries have occurred nationwide in the three months to the end of June when compared to the same period last year.

However, the total number of recorded incidents of damage to property and the environment fell by 3.0% in the period.

Following the release of the latest CSO Crime Statistics Report Eoin Dunne, Managing Director of PhoneWatch, said:

"Across the southern region, there was a 5% increase in burglaries, while North County Dublin, Galway, Limerick and Tipperary showed very concerning double-digit increases.

We should all feel safe and secure in our homes, but being the victim of a burglary undermines this and can be very upsetting.

"As we enter the winter months the extra hours of darkness increases the risk of burglaries."

PhoneWatch recommends a series of security tips to homeowners to boost their home’s security:

Always ensure your front and back doors are locked and windows shut, even if you are only leaving your house for a short time. PhoneWatch analysis shows that 45% of burglars gain entry through the front or back doors and yet a quarter of people still leave these unlocked.

The most common time for a burglary is between 5pm and 11pm. During this time you should make sure your home is well lit using timed switches or smart plugs if you are not going to be at home.

With half of all burglaries occurring while people are in their homes it is just as important to lock your doors while you are at home.

Fitting and maintaining a monitored alarm system is an excellent way to protect your home, it acts as a strong deterrent to would be burglars and provides the peace of mind of knowing that your home is being protected 24 hours a day.

Noting the publication of Crime Statistics, Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan, said:

An Garda Síochána continue to make significant progress in tackling the insidious threat of organised crime, particularly in Dublin’s North Inner-City. Operation Hybrid is a targeted, proactive response to the ongoing attempts by criminal gangs to commit murder in recent years.

The Minister pointed to the significant work undertaken by An Garda Síochána to prevent further loss of life arising from gangland feuds.

"An Garda Síochána are combating those who seek to carry out such shocking murders and prevent further loss of life and I applaud their brave efforts; in particular the prevention of over 50 murders since Operation Hybrid commenced. I note that the Courts have recently complemented An Garda Síochána in relation to recent high profile convictions for senior members of Organised Crime Groups,” he said.

“The success of these Garda operations has impacted on the number of Attempts and Threats to Murder (and related offences) and Weapons and Explosive offences, up 8.3% and 10.7% respectively on the same period last year. An Garda Síochána will continue to tackle these criminals head on, and this Government will continue to support them in doing so.”

There were also 10.2% more sex offences while attempts or threats to murder, assault or harass someone went up by 8.3%.

Offences against the government, which includes breaches of bail and breaches of domestic violence orders, was up 13.1%.

Olive Loughnane of the CSO said:

In March, the CSO resumed publication of Recorded Crime statistics using the category of Statistics Under Reservation to provide the best available measure of police-recorded crime in Ireland while informing users of their concerns regarding the quality of the underlying data.

"The categorisation of Recorded Crime statistics as Statistics Under Reservation will remain in place until the CSO is satisfied that the level of accuracy and completeness of the underlying data is of sufficient quality.

"The CSO is engaging with An Garda Síochána to set out the criteria for lifting the reservation. These criteria will address quality concerns across a broad range of issues relating to the recording and classification of crime.”

- Digital Desk