Homeowners threatened with large knife after house robbed in Dublin

Homeowners were threatened with a large knife after their house was robbed in Dublin.

At around 1am on Sunday thieves broke into a house at Sundale Park in Tallaght while a baby slept upstairs.

A Playstation 4 and an iPhone 6 were stolen during the burglary.

The parents of the baby say when they looked out the window the thieves waved a large chef knife at them.

In a statement, gardaí said they are investigating "an incident of burglary that occurred at a premises at Sundale Park, Tallaght, Dublin 24 on 12 January 2020 at approximately 1.30am.

"A number of items were taken. Investigations are ongoing."