News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Homeowners threatened with large knife after house robbed in Dublin

Homeowners threatened with large knife after house robbed in Dublin
Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - 05:21 PM

Homeowners were threatened with a large knife after their house was robbed in Dublin.

At around 1am on Sunday thieves broke into a house at Sundale Park in Tallaght while a baby slept upstairs.

A Playstation 4 and an iPhone 6 were stolen during the burglary.

The parents of the baby say when they looked out the window the thieves waved a large chef knife at them.

In a statement, gardaí said they are investigating "an incident of burglary that occurred at a premises at Sundale Park, Tallaght, Dublin 24 on 12 January 2020 at approximately 1.30am.

"A number of items were taken. Investigations are ongoing."

READ MORE

Ex-partner to stand trial accused of murdering beauty therapist, Nadine Lott

More on this topic

Suspected firearms seized following searches in LimerickSuspected firearms seized following searches in Limerick

Five arrested in connection with violent disorder incident in Limerick Five arrested in connection with violent disorder incident in Limerick

Gardaí investigating after remains found in Dublin Gardaí investigating after remains found in Dublin

Man, 30s, injured after shots fired at taxi in DroghedaMan, 30s, injured after shots fired at taxi in Drogheda


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Cork council plans to reduce traffic speed in estates, villages and outside schoolsCork council plans to reduce traffic speed in estates, villages and outside schools

Hiqa report finds Tipp disability centre was not managing residents' finances in 'safe and secure manner'Hiqa report finds Tipp disability centre was not managing residents' finances in 'safe and secure manner'

What issues will dominate the 2020 General Election campaign?What issues will dominate the 2020 General Election campaign?

Varadkar: 'Irresponsible promises' will not be made Varadkar: 'Irresponsible promises' will not be made


Lifestyle

Green tea leaves are the green tips of the tea plant, picked and dried, but not subjected to the same withering andoxidation as the leaves in black tea.Michelle Darmody: How to use green tea in baking

My kids have terrible manners. I dished up their porridge this morning, filled their bottles with water, sat them down, and waited.Learner Dad: We don’t thank our parents enough

Anyone thinking of vamping up their interiors this year should take a look at Instagram where certain looks and accessories are trending along with gorgeous pictures for inspiration, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Insta inspiration: Instagram is a treasure trove of interiors ideas

Time to ditch the same old sandwiches.How to make sure your child has a nutritionally balanced lunchbox

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »