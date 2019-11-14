News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Homeowners reject 'bedroom tax' suggestion

Homeowners reject 'bedroom tax' suggestion
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 08:03 AM

Ideas for a bedroom tax to encourage empty nesters to downsize have been rejected by homeowners.

A new survey by the Department of Housing has found that the majority of householders have no intention to move in the future.

Policymakers say downsizing and relocating will be essential to keep the national housing stock circulating.

But two-thirds of homeowners over the age of 55 surveyed by the Department of Housing say they wwill not be moving house in the future.

According to the Irish Independent just 5% of the 1,200 people surveyed said a charge on unused bedrooms would make them reconsider.

More than half of respondents said they wanted to stay put because they had an emotional attachment to their home, while local friendships and community ties were also important factors.

READ MORE

Risk of homeless children becoming institutionalised

More on this topic

'Lazy assumption' that Govt is 'ideologically opposed to social and affordable housing' - Murphy'Lazy assumption' that Govt is 'ideologically opposed to social and affordable housing' - Murphy

Housing Minister hopes to stop people objecting housing developments for 'selfish reasons'Housing Minister hopes to stop people objecting housing developments for 'selfish reasons'

First-time buyers in four counties spending one-third of income on monthly mortgage repayments First-time buyers in four counties spending one-third of income on monthly mortgage repayments

Boosting supply the answer to bring down high rents, says VaradkarBoosting supply the answer to bring down high rents, says Varadkar


PropertyHousingTOPIC: Housing

More in this Section

SDLP leader delivers rallying call in South BelfastSDLP leader delivers rallying call in South Belfast

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

Gardaí investigating seven recent attacks on sex workers Gardaí investigating seven recent attacks on sex workers

Digital library to ‘empower’ visually impaired studentsDigital library to ‘empower’ visually impaired students


Lifestyle

Aileen Lee meets Christina Kenny - co-founder and design director of Lamb Design - to talk about her work and inspirations.Christina Kenny of Lamb Design: ‘I love bringing the outside in and inside out’

Tyrone designer Sharon Wauchob on her career and the worth of luxury fashion. By Paul McLauchlan.From Marc Jacobs to her own label, Tyrone designer Sharon Wauchob on her life in fashion

The recent sentencing of two teenage boys for the murder of Ana Kriégel has once again brought the issue of pornography into public discourse. The details of the case, which are finally coming into public knowledge, illuminate some very worrying trends that are pervasive in the modern adolescent world and as parents and indeed as a society we can no longer languish in complacency.Learning Points: Hardcore porn can pollute our children’s minds

If children are confident in interacting with others it takes away so much stress and social anxiety for them. Not too long ago, my daughter Joan and I were out with friends at a restaurant and we wanted extra water and a few other bits and Joan volunteered to go up and ask the waiter for them. My friend was really surprised at this and said that none of her children would willingly do that.Mum’s the word: We should look for chances to strengthen our kids’ social skills

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »