Homeowners reject 'bedroom tax' suggestion

Ideas for a bedroom tax to encourage empty nesters to downsize have been rejected by homeowners.

A new survey by the Department of Housing has found that the majority of householders have no intention to move in the future.

Policymakers say downsizing and relocating will be essential to keep the national housing stock circulating.

But two-thirds of homeowners over the age of 55 surveyed by the Department of Housing say they wwill not be moving house in the future.

According to the Irish Independent just 5% of the 1,200 people surveyed said a charge on unused bedrooms would make them reconsider.

More than half of respondents said they wanted to stay put because they had an emotional attachment to their home, while local friendships and community ties were also important factors.