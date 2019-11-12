News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Homelessness protest as City Hall launches policy on dereliction

Homelessness protest as City Hall launches policy on dereliction
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - 06:00 AM

Homeless families and children protested outside Cork City Hall last night before a council meeting in which a vacant industrial site was rezoned for housing and a more aggressive approach to tackling dereliction was announced.

Mother of three Sarah said she, her partner Jason, and their children, were evicted illegally into homelessness by their landlord and have been living in emergency accommodation for the last eight months.

“I don’t see how we will ever get our forever home. It’s heartbreaking. We see no hope,” she said.

The Sinn Féin-organised protest was organised to highlight the scale of the housing crisis.

Sinn Féin councillor Thomas Gould said the city’s spend on homeless and emergency accommodation services next year is set to rise from €8m to €13.5m, and he said the Government’s housing targets are just not ambitious enough.

However, the city’s head of housing, Brian Geaney, said there are now 1,017 social or affordable housing units under construction in the city — more than any other local authority in the country — representing an investment of at least €270m.

“To put that in context — there was one house built in this city in 2014. This year, we will see an additional 650 social housing units added to the city’s supply,” he said.

And rapid-build housing is being considered for two sites.

Fine Gael councillor Des Cahill said all of the council’s social housing schemes submitted for government funding over the last five years have been approved.

“We will have €400m in our capital budget for housing for the next two years,” he said.

Earlier in the meeting, councillors agreed unanimously to approve the rezoning of the former CMP Dairies site at the junction of Tramore Road and Kinsale Road from ‘light industrial’ to ‘residential, local services and institutional uses’.

The 3.2-hectare site is vacant and its owners proposed rezoning to allow for consideration of a planning application for a primary care centre and residential development.

They estimate the site could accommodate 400 dwellings to provide homes for up to 980 people.

Councillors were also told that a housing proposal for the former Vita Cortex site nearby, which was placed on the derelict sites register two years ago, is being prepared and is due for discussion with the city’s planning department soon.

The council’s director of strategic development, Fearghal Reidy, also told councillors that they plan to adopt a more aggressive approach to the compulsory acquisition of derelict sites.

He said he signed orders yesterday to add three more sites to the derelict sites register, bringing to 102 the number on the list, with a further 21 being considered and 24 sites resolved.

More on this topic

CBC students praised for birthday money donation to Cork Penny DinnersCBC students praised for birthday money donation to Cork Penny Dinners

300 extra beds to be made available for homeless people over the winter300 extra beds to be made available for homeless people over the winter

Gov. launches Be Winter Ready campaign which includes extra beds for rough sleepers Gov. launches Be Winter Ready campaign which includes extra beds for rough sleepers

New study shows young homeless men more likely to have been to be excluded at schoolNew study shows young homeless men more likely to have been to be excluded at school


TOPIC: Homelessness

More in this Section

Gardaí seize almost €1.5m of cocaine in DroghedaGardaí seize almost €1.5m of cocaine in Drogheda

President Higgins to attend special screening of climate change film at conference in CorkPresident Higgins to attend special screening of climate change film at conference in Cork

Woman stored bag which contained €59k of drugsWoman stored bag which contained €59k of drugs

Woman stole over €40k from smartphone firm to repay other theftsWoman stole over €40k from smartphone firm to repay other thefts


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan on the dangers of products high in caffeine.The dangers of energy drinks full of sugar

When bride-to-be Alma Clohessy enlisted her mother Rita’s help in planning her wedding, they made the most of every precious moment together.Wedding of the Week: 'It was the best, yet most emotional day of my life'

As you may be aware, new rules around motor insurance documentation have been introduced. The rules are aimed at improving transparency for consumers but a broker is warning they may have unintended consequences and could cause some confusion among policy holders.Drive a hard bargain for better car insurance

When Peter Ryan lost 90% of his vision in his early 20s, his readjustment was emotionally painful, but maturing, says Helen O’CallaghanA new way of seeing the world: Peter Ryan talks about losing 90% of his sight in his early 20s

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »