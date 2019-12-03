Homelessness on the agenda as new TDs spend first day in the Dáil

The four newest TDs in Dáil Eireann have started work after their byelection wins at the weekend.

The four men from Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin and the Green Party were presented to the media on the morning of a vote of no-confidence in Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy, tabled by the Social Democrats last week in response to a homeless crisis they say shows no signs of abating.

Mr Murphy’s fate dominated the press events as each candidate was asked about a motion which could trigger a general election, and see them fight for their seat before they had even spent a month in the chamber.

Fianna Fáil and the Government claim a no-confidence vote on Mr Murphy will cause a general election, but the opposition says the Taoiseach can simply replace his minister to avoid any snap polls over the festive period.

Fianna Fáil party leader Micheál Martin welcomes two new TD's Malcolm Byrne and Pádraig O'Sullivan to Leinster House.

Fianna Fáil, which labelled the Social Democrats’ motion as a “stunt”, made it clear its TDs would be abstaining.

Padraig O’Sullivan, representing Cork North-Central, and Malcolm Byrne, who claimed a seat in Wexford, said they were happy to abstain despite their feelings about Mr Murphy’s tenure.

“After the challenge of a November election, and being on three ballot papers already this year, I don’t really want to be on a fourth around Christmas,” Mr Byrne said.

“It’s clear from knocking on doors the last few months, on issues like housing and health in rural Ireland, this Government is seen to have failed.”

Party leader Micheál Martin said: “To be fair to the Social Democrats, to table a motion during a byelection, that’s their prerogrative, but I don’t think anyone is serious about there being a by-election in and around Christmas Day.”

The rest of the weekend’s winners backed the motion to remove Mr Murphy.

Mark Ward is the newly elected Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Mid-West!

Sinn Féin’s Mark Ward, who represents Dublin Mid-West, said he would be happy to hit the doors again in a few weeks.

“That’s the mandate that I was asked to come here with,” he said.

“The people on the doors are just not happy with Eoghan Murphy and his failed polices, and it’s not just people homeless in hubs and hotels – it’s people who can’t afford houses or rent. I had to move back in with my parents because of the rents out there.

“I’m quite happy to vote no confidence.”

Asked if she wanted an election, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said: “Sure, we’re out anyway, our people are out canvassing, and whenever the election comes we’ll be fighting for a big win for the Irish people.”

Dublin Fingal elected Joe O'Brien. As he prepares to take his seat in the Dáil, Joe faced the media moments after his election, with Eamon Ryan giving his thoughts on this historic win.

Green Party candidate Joe O’Brien, for Dublin Fingal, said the Housing Minister’s time was up.

“We’re supportive of the motion. I can’t think of a better reason to force an election than 3,873 homeless children. He’s had his time, the numbers are going up. Do I have confidence in him? Not at all,” he said.

According to Government figures, 10,397 people, including 3,873 children, are homeless.

The average rent in the country is 8% higher than last year and homelessness has gone up 354% since 2014.